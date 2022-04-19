5 accused in Jahangirpuri violence charged under stringent National Security Act

New Delhi, Apr 19: In a massive crackdown, the five persons accused in Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence have charged under stringent National Security Act. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police that the action taken against rioters must set a precedent.

On Monday, the home minister directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, Asthana said.

Police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes. The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, they said.

Police on Tuesday said that a man named "Gulli" has been arrested for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused of the Jahangirpuri violence. Besides Gulli, Dilshad has also been arrested in the case. They are both residents of Jahangirpuri.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM.

In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession.

The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police

As many as 25 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested in the case so far.