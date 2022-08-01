5.10 crore tax returns filed till July 30

Till July 30, more than 5.10 crore tax returns had been filed.

Giving statistics of Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed on Sunday, the I-T department tweeted: "33,73,975 #ITRs have been filed up to 1600 hours today & 4,73,228 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr."

Over the month, the I-T department has been nudging taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2021-22 fiscal to avoid levy of late fees.

The I-T department also asked taxpayers to seek assistance regarding ITR filing by emailing to 'orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in' or calling help desk numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.

According to tax laws, a Rs 5,000 late fee would be payable by people having an annual income of over Rs 5 lakh, if they file their ITR by December 31 of the assessment year.

Individuals with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh will be liable for a late fee of Rs 1,000 for delayed return filing.

Additionally, those having outstanding unpaid tax will have to shell out an additional 1 per cent interest per month for delayed filing.

The late fee will not apply to those taxpayers whose income is below the taxable limit.