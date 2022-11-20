48 Vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway; Several injured

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said.

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

"As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Pune Siddharth Shirole urged citizens to not share any unverified news on the mishap.

"Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on #Pune-#Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from FireBrigade & PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured.I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards &also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals," the BJP leader tweeted.