4 dead as boundary wall collapses in Noida, several feared trapped

"We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured," said DM Suhas LY.

"Unfortunately, 4 people died. 9 people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment. NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. FIR will be lodged and action will be taken," said Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Noida.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over the loss of lives due to an incident of a wall collapse in Noida Sector 21.

He has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY said the Noida authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21.

"We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It will be probed. We have received information of two deaths each at the district hospital and Kailash Hospital. It is being verified," Suhas LY told reporters.

"The Noida development authority had given a contract to repair the drainage system near the apartment complex," he added.