4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour

New Delhi, July 25: Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and hold the placards outside the house if they wanted to protest.

. .

"If you (Opposition) want to hold a discussion, then I'm ready for it. If MPs only want to show placards in the House, then they can do so outside the house after 3 pm. The people of the country want the House to run," Birla said.

"If you want to show placards, do it outside the house. I am ready for discussions, but don't think my kind-heartedness is a weakness," the Speaker added.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon session began on July 18 with the Opposition insisting on a debate on price rise and GST on essential items of daily use.