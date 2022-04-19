New Delhi, Apr 19: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made wearing face mask mandatory in public, 33 children among 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday.

"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma as saying. As per the data, 107 more people have tested Covid-19 positive since 6 am on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gautam Budh Nagar has recorded 99,154 Covid-19 cases. At least, 490 people have died due to the infection to date. The active caseload in the state stands at 411.

. .

With the Covid-19 cases on the rise, the UP government made wearing face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and in six districts Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.