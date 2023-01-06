300+ dead in Iran protests in 4 months

Instead of focusing on and working for the welfare of the people, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime has been running propaganda against the protesters. The regressive government of Iran has been blaming the United States and Israel for the protests despite the fact that the protests are about the fundamental rights of women, inflation and water crisis in the country.

New Delhi, Jan 6: It has been around 4 months now when the popular protests started in Iran and there does not seem to be an end to the crisis despite more than 300 protesters sacrificing their life for the cause. Last month saw a second protest related to the execution by the Mullah government of Iran. The Islamic fundamentalist regime of Iran has tried every trick in its book to cull the protest that has refused to die down.

The regressive government of Iran has been blaming the United States and Israel for protests despite the fact that the protests are about the fundamental rights of women, inflation and water crisis in the country.

Executing its own young men

The spontaneous protests in Iran have been going on for months but the regressive government has not been able to convince its generation, especially the ones born in the late 1990s and early 2000. The regime has not been able to bring the prosperity it had promised all these years. The old generation lived with the promises Islamic revolution made in 1979 but the new ones know those were the regressive ideas.

When the 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard was executed in Iran, it sent a message to the young generation of Iran that there is no right to protest. December 12, 2022, was the date on which the young man was publicly executed at Mashhad. Interestingly, he was tried for 'waging against Allah' by the Mullah government.

Decaying legitimacy of Iranian regime

The Iranian regime over the decades has been running on fundamentalist Islam but the new generation is neither interested in the regressive ideas nor does it want to live in an oppressive system that does not allow freedom of expression. Nonetheless, the execution carried out by the Iranian government according to their officials is based on the 'public demand' but the question is who the people on roads 'protesting' are and what about their demand?

The fact remains the Iranian judiciary itself is not free and the judges who show even a slight inclination to express are silenced as the Iranian regime wants to instil fear not just in the masses but the judiciary as well. The recent executions of the protesters by the government is a desperate attempt to cling to power and end the popular uprising.