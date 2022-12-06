30 years of Babri Masjid demolition at Ram Janmabhoomi and likes of Baseri Faizal trend #BabriZindaHai

Baseri Faizal took to Twitter and posted that this was a black day. He said that the Babri Masjid was martyred to build a Temple there. "Be kept barren, but that place in India is being remembered as Babri Masjid on 6 December! And there will always be a very deep impression on the name mark and it cannot be erased so easily," Faizal said in a tweet.

New Delhi, Dec 06: Today it has been 30 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid which took place in the year 1992. Several Muslim users have taken to Twitter and are trending hashtags such as 'Babri Zinda Hai, Dec 6, Babri Majid.' These users are also posting hateful comments against the Hindus. On December 6 1992 hundreds of Karseveaks had brought down the structure at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court has ruled that a Ram Temple shall be constructed at the site and the process for the same is underway.

Mohammad Nayeem posted a video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi in which he can be heard saying that Muslims never fought for the land but for their rights. He further says, "Babri Masjid, we can never forget you. InshaAllah December 6 1992 was a black day, Nayeem said while captioning the video.

One Akhtarul Imam shared images from the incident of 1992 and said that the wounds allegedly given by the Hindus were fresh. "It was Nehru who got the idol installed in the mosque, it was Rajiv Gandhi who got the lock of Babri opened, it was Narasimha Rao who got Babri martyred! Babri Masjid is alive and will remain alive in our hearts till doomsday," he said in a tweet.

One user who goes by the name Ilyas alleged that the RSS and the then BJP members illegally demolished Babri Masjid. He referred to the BJP members was terrorists. "6th December 1992. 30 years ago, a Mob of RSS, and BJP Terrorists attacked Babri Masjid and illegally demolished it. Culprits were never punished instead they were glorified by the majority of the Indian society," he said in a tweet with the hashtag, Babri awaits justice.

"We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.'Yaume Shahadat'. Masajid is center markaz of the Muslim community. The fall of the Babri masjid and the conditions of Muslims in the last 30 yrs need introspection. Today is Yaume Ehtesaab also. We have to face Yaume Hashr," Asma Zehra Tayeba Dr. said on Twitter.

BJP leader Raja Singh saluted the Karsevaks on whose sacrifices the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple the Mandir in Ayodhya is taking shape. "First martyr Ram Kothari on 6 December 1992. Tribute to Sharad Kothari and crores of people who sacrificed their lives in Karseva! Jai Shree Ram," Singh said in a tweet.

On November 19 2019 the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus. In its landmark judgment, the court asked the Centre to form a trust that would take over the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir, following which the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was formed in February 2020. The Bhoomipujan was performed on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by December 2023.