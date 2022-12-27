30 crore people generate Ayushman cards

The scheme is quite successful in its foundational motive to move from a selective approach to health care to deliver a comprehensive range of services to the poor from rural and urban India. Ayushman Bharat has also helped the Digital India initiative as it has leveraged a lot as to whether it is the identification or verification of the beneficiaries.

New Delhi, Dec 27: The world's largest healthcare insurance plan is achieving huge success in the form of the number of beneficiaries joining it. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme in 2018, he had promised for universal coverage and now the government is moving ahead successfully with its target. The latest data show that more than 30 crore people have generated their Ayushman card.

Enhancing healthcare ecosystem, the Modi way

With the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the Modi government aimed to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infra in India. Now, with more than30 Crore IDs registered, it is pretty successful in its mission. Nevertheless, with the Ayushman Bharat card those who could not take advantage of private health insurance will benefit a lot.

Taking universal health care to the next level, PM Modi approved the national rollout of the 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission' (ABGM) initiative. His government allocated Rs 1,600 crore for five years to do the required job. Whether it is CoWIN or Arogya Setu, or even e-Sanjeevani, the Modi government has shown how it can use technology to make things possible for the underprivileged.

Recording digital health records

In addition to facilitating evidence-based decision-making for effective public health interventions, the ABGM cards also catalyse innovation and generate employment across the healthcare ecosystem. The randomly generated 14-digit numbers are not just helping identify persons but authenticate them as well.

The best part is that these accounts could be threaded with the respective health records to generate a higher level of healthcare delivery mechanism for the poor and the deserving. This number then could be used for depositing their digital health records. At the same time, they can store health records for various healthcare providers. Besides all these, this is also helping the beneficiaries improve clinical decision-making by healthcare providers.

Moreover, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a great enabler as with it, the beneficiaries can get Ayushman Bharat Health Account number and benefit from the universal healthcare plan that the Modi government has brought in.