3 suspects detained in Varanasi ahead of key Gyanvapi verdict

All three suspects were trying to enter the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The officials found their movements suspicious and stopped the three and took them into custody. The entry of Muslims is barred inside the Kashi Vishvanath Temple.

New Delhi, Nov 14: Three suspects were detained in Varanasi before the crucial verdict in the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case. As per reports two of the three detained have been identified as Muslims wearing green towels in their necks.

The three suspects are from Jharkhand's Giridh. The three told the police that they were on their way to Delhi and decided to stop at Varanasi to spend sometime. Following this incident, security has been stepped up in the area.

The Varanasi court is likely give its ruling on a petition seeking permission to worship the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi complex. The court will decide on whether to grant the Hindus permission to worship the Shivling inside the complex.

A Shivling was discovered inside the Wuzukhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel. The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the Mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishvanath's Temple in Kashi.

The Muslim said however said that the object found was a fountain and is no longer in use. On the same day, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar issued an order to seal the disputed location in the complex.

The Supreme Court extended its earlier order to protect the region where the Shivling was found during the court mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.