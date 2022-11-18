3 Soldiers killed in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 18: Three soldiers were killed after they came under an avalanche near the Line of Control in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Three soldiers of 56 RR came under an avalanche in the Machil sector in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control (LoC), they said.
Their bodies were recovered after a search operation, they said.
3 Soldiers killed in avalanche
"A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhal Sector. 2 soldiers stuck in snow were rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier part of patrol, developed hypothermia & was evacuated to Military hospital. All 3 couldn't survive," said PRO Defense Srinagar.
An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a slope, such as a hill or mountain.
Avalanches can be set off spontaneously, by such factors as increased precipitation or snowpack weakening, or by external means such as humans, animals, and earthquakes. Primarily composed of flowing snow and air, large avalanches have the capability to capture and move ice, rocks, and trees.