3 more MPs suspended for disrupting House proceedings

New Delhi, July 28: Three more Rajya Sabha MPs including AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta suspended for the remainder of this week, said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Thursday.

AAP MPs Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for disrupting House proceedings.

A total of 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

The MPs suspended in the last few days include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party. Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for "throwing paper on the Chair" a day ago during proceedings of the House. Singh is the 20th MP from the Upper House who has been suspended for disrupting proceedings. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

On the other hand, twenty Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, started a 50-hour-long protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday.

On July 25, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings. The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'