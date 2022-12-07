3 Kashmiri Pundits among 14 minorities killed in J&K so far in 2022: Govt

180 terrorists, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians were also killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 123 terrorist incidents this year so far.

New Delhi, Dec 07: As many as 14 people belonging to minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 180 terrorists, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians were also killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 123 terrorist incidents this year so far.