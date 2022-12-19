3 arrested for trying to lure Hindus into conversion in Karnataka

According to reports, three young missionaries, including two girls, were attempting to persuade vulnerable and innocent Hindu villagers to embrace Christianity by offering various kinds of allurements and also a promise to provide protection if he gets converted with his family.

New Delhi, Dec 19: A video has gone viral on social media, wherein a group of Hindus are seen being encouraged to convert to Christianity by three young missionaries. The video shared by users is believed to be from the Maralur Dinne locality in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

You can get god's blessings only if you become Christian: the missionaries told the complainant and were booked for denigrating Hindu deities

The matter came to light when Ravi, a resident of Maraluru Dinne under the limits of Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city, lodged a police complaint regarding the same. According to the complainant, the missionaries, who were carrying out the forceful conversion activities, came to his house and started belittling Hindu gods.

The accused told him that he can get God's blessings only if he turns into a Christian. They further told him that celebration of Hindu festivals like Ganesh festival is a blind belief and that there is only one God. There are no 33 crore gods as is believed in Hinduism, they told Ravi.

When locals and Bajrang Dal members learnt of the incident, they went to the house where the illegal conversion was taking place, detained the three people and handed them over to the police. The activists have claimed that the man, whose home was being used to conduct the conversion program, is being pressurised to change his statement now.

Based on the complaint filed by Bajrang Dal members, Tumkur police detained the missionaries and further investigation is underway.