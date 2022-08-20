3,500 kilograms of explosives, evacuation of 5k residents: How Supertech’s twin towers will be demolished

The 40 storey building is slated to be demolished on August 28 at 2.30 pm. The demolition is being done in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court which found that the twin structures in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

New Delhi, Aug 20: There are just 8 days to go for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida. The work to raze the building is now currently on in full swing.

The Noida Authorities had requested for more time for the building to be demolished following which the date was moved from August 21 to August 28.

One of the illegal twin towers Ceyane is rigged with explosives and the work on the other tower Apex is underway. Over 3,500 kilograms of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the towers to bring it crashing down.

An engineer quoted by India Today TV said that all measures to prevent damage to the nearby buildings have been taken and the building will collapse like water.

An evacuation protocol has also been put in place. Over 5,000 residents of the nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village societies have been to vacate the premise by 7.30 am on August 28 and they can return only after 4 pm only with safety clearance from Edifice Engineering which is the agency tasked with the demolition of the 100 meter tall structure.

The 1,200 vehicles belonging to the residents of the two housing societies will also be removed from the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station, PTI reported while quoting an official.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway located close to the twin towers will be shut for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. The entry of people, vehicles and animals will be restricted in the close proximity of the area. This is known as the exclusion day of the twin towers on August 28.

Post the demolition there would be debris management as 35,000 cubic metres of rubble is expected to be left following the demolition. Of this 6,000 to 7,000 cubic metres of debris would gather in the basement of the twin towers.