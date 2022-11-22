3,165 tickets were sold to visitors on day of Morbi bridge collapse: Forensic report

It also said the cables were rusted and the bridge's anchors were broken. According to an NDTV report.

New Delhi, Nov 22: A forensic probe report on Gujarat's Morbi tragedy has revealed that 3,165 tickets were sold to people on October 30, the day of the accident.

The report also states that load-bearing capacity of the bridge that was originally built over a century ago, was not properly assessed.

The death toll in the collapse of the British-era bridge on October 30 on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat has gone up to 134.

The Morbi civic body in Gujarat has taken full responsibility for the collapse of the suspension bridge in the city that killed over 134 people.

The bridge was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs. The cops arrested nine people on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Those arrested included ticketing clerks accused of letting too many people onto the bridge and contractors who were in charge of repair work.

All the accused are from the private company Oreva co which has been responsible for maintaining the bridge.