2nd batch of Tamil delegation reaches Kashi to attend ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

New Delhi, Nov 22: The second batch of Tamil delegation comprising students, cultural artists, academicians, litterateurs, historians, etc. from various parts of Tamil Nadu has reached the holy city of Kashi on Tuesday morning to attend the month long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'. They were received with a grand welcome on their arrival at the Varanasi Cantt. Railway station. After attending the festival at Kashi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

More delegates in similar groups from various parts of Tamil Nadu will be reaching Kashi in different batches to participate in the month long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'. Apart from Varanasi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. The overarching objective of this people-to-people exchange programme is to bring these two traditions of knowledge and culture closer together, while building an understanding of shared heritage and strengthen ties between the people of these two regions . The delegation from Tamil Nadu will be able to understand the historical importance of ancient city of Kashi. During the course of the month long event, various cultural groups from Tamil Nadu will organize cultural programs in Kashi.

It is noteworthy that 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th November. Apart from the delegation from Tamil Nadu, local residents of Kashi in large numbers are also participating with great enthusiasm in this month long event.

About Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is being organized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with other ministries like Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, Food Processing, Information & Broadcasting, etc and the UP government. The programme aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others' experience. The endeavour is in sync with NEP 2020's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu under 12 categories such as students, teachers, literature, culture, artisans, spiritual, heritage, business, entrepreneurs, professionals etc will be visiting Varanasi on 8-day tours. They will participate in seminars, lec dems, site visits etc in special programmes curated for each of the 12 catogories to interact with local people of the same trade, profession and interest. The delegates will also visit places of interest in and around Varanasi including Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

Students of BHU and other Higher Educational Institutions will be participating in the academic programmes. They will study the comparative practices pertaining to various sectors in the two regions and document the learnings. The first group of delegates consisting of 200 students started their tour from Chennai on the 17th of November, their train was flagged off by Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N Ravi from the Chennai Railway station.

Along with this, a month long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will be put up in Varanasi for the benefit of the local people.