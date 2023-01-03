29 lakh new Covid-19 cases globally in just 7 days, 10 thousand deaths

In China, 37,149 cases have been reported in the last seven days and nine have reportedly died during this period. In Russia, 37,804 patients have been found to be positive and 372 people died during the last seven days. However, in India, during the last 24 hours, 134 new cases have been registered, while 222 recovered with no casualty reported during this period.

New Delhi, Jan 03: A massive surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in few countries in the last seven days. The situation appears grim due to the Corona explosion in China before the New Year. During this period, about 3 million new infected have been found in different countries of the world. On the other hand, about 10 thousand people have also lost their lives.

Report of World Meters is alarming

According to worldometer, an organization that monitors Corona statistics, around 30 lakh cases have been reported worldwide in the last seven days. Along with China, cases of corona have suddenly started increasing in countries like America, Japan, South Korea. In the last seven days, 29,50,720 patients of corona infection have been reported and 9,535 people have died. Moreover, more than 26,34,439 people have been cured of the infection.

According to this report, 1,030,572 patients have been found in Japan in the last seven days and 2,179 have died. More than 4,54,935 patients have been found in South Korea and 440 died. More than 1,79,145 patients have been found in the United States and 1,103 have died. More than 1,75,730 patients have been found in Taiwan and 186 have died. 1,69,423 cases have been found in Brazil and 1,015 have died. Apart from this, 1,65,014 patients have been found in Hong Kong, 1,57,928 in Germany, 1,44,401 in France, 62,700 in Italy and 62,193 in Argentina. In these seven days, the least number of patients have been found in India. Their number is 1,550. 11 people have died during this period.

India sees 132 new COVID infections

India saw a single-day rise of 134 in coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956). The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent, while the Weekly positivity was pegged at 0.13 per cent. Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45,667, while 1.19 per cent of those infected succumbed to it.

According to the ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022.