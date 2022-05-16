28 year old record: UP’s Banda records temperature of 49 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 16: Uttar Pradesh reeled under an intense heatwave with Banda district in the Bundelkhand region recording the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department data, this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in Banda in May. The previous maximum temperature in the district was 48.8 degrees Celsius on May 31, 1994.