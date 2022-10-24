Mumbai, Oct 24: A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a fight over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. The deceased, Ronit Bhalekar, who worked at a call centre, was in an inebriated state and accompanied by a friend at the time of the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area. The three accused were later arrested, he said.

Bhalekar had a scuffle with the three accused over staring at one of them. The accused then allegedly hit him on his head with a belt, punched him repeatedly, kicked him in the chest and stomach, hurled abuses and pushed him to the ground twice, the official said.