26-year-old software engineer gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, 10 booked; SIT formed

According to the police, the woman had gone to the aerodrome area in Chaibasa with her friend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the accused overpowered them. They beat her friend, took her to a secluded place nearby and gang-raped her, as reported by news agency PTI.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone. The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

West Singhbhum superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to arrest the accused. "The matter pertains to Mufassil police station limits. Police was informed by the family of the friend who was with the survivor and managed to escape. We have formed an SIT led by Sadar sub divisional police officer. We have some leads and we are working on it. A few people have also been questioned," said Shekhar.

The survivor, who is a resident of Jhinkpani area of the district, works at a well-known IT company and is living in a rented flat in district headquarter Chaibasa.