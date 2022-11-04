25-year-old man's post after being sacked by Twitter wins internet

"Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," he tweeted along with #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter" hashtag.

Yash Agarwal, who worked in the Public Policy team at Twitter shared a picture of himself holding two cushions having Twitter's logo. It looks like the picture was taken at the Twitter office.

"You are an amazing person, Yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything," tweeted a user.

""This positive outlook towards life is rare to see. Wish you unmatched success and happiness in everything you choose to do! Best wishes for your future endeavors!," said another user.

"Enjoy your time off. Collect unemployment benefits and go on a Vacation," third user commented.

"Never ever seen or read laid off tweet with so much of energy and enthu. Wishing you all the best and you will get a great opportunity," said another.