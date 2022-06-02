24-year-old Gujarat woman set to marry herself in India’s first sologamy

Interestingly, after the wedding, she has also planned a Goa honeymoon for herself. The only things missing from this unique wedding will be the groom and the baraat.

Speaking to TOI, Kshama, from Gotri said,"Ever since my teens, I never wanted to get married. The tradition, somehow, never appealed to me. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself. It's called Sologamy."

Not just this, Kshama hasalso prepared five vows for her sologamy wedding that will be held at a temple in Gotri on June 11.

Kshama , who graduated in Sociology from MS University and now works at a private firm outsourcing manpower, said that through her self marriage she is trying to spread the message of "women matter" across the country.

"Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter," she said.

Kshama's parents have given their blessings for her self-marriage. "They said that as long as it makes me happy, they are fine with it," she added.

Invitations for Kshama's self-marriage have been sent to around 15 friends and colleagues. The wedding functions will start on June 9 with the mehendi ceremony.