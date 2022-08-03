In the video, the woman could be seen forcibly dragged to the stationary vehicles by 15 men who broke down her front gate and barged into her home. The accused were then apprehended, and the woman was rescued by police the same night.

Chennai, Aug 03: A 23-year-old woman was kidnapped by 15 men from her residence in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday night. The whole abduction incident was caught on CCTV camera.

According to reports, one of the accused, Vigneshwaran (34), befriended the woman and the two reportedly fell in love. Later, the woman did not like Vigneshwaran's behavior and ended the relationship. Even after this, Vigneshwaran kept insisting the girl and went to her house claiming to be in love with her and got into an argument. The woman's family had lodged a complaint twice at the Mayiladuthurai police station, who allegedly warned him, took a written statement from him, and then released him.

On July 12, Vigneshwaran attempted to kidnap the woman, but she escaped and alerted police, who began looking for him for allegedly trespassing into a woman's house and threatening to kill her.

. .

During this time, Vigneshwaran and 14 of his associates, who came in Scorpio car and a two-wheeler, broke into the woman's home and kidnapped her. They also threatened her family with knives and other sharp objects.

Mayiladuthurai Police, who were notified, immediately formed a search team, went to the spot and conducted an investigation and seized the CCTV footage from the house.

The team then traced down the car on the National Highway and then arrested Vigneshwaran and his two associates and rescued the woman.