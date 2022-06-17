23 out of 57 newly-elected RS MPs have criminal cases

Six of these Rajya Sabha MPs have been elected from Uttar Pradesh, four each from Maharashtra and Bihar, three from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, the report said.

New Delhi, Jun 17: Of 57 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members, 23 (almost 40 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them in their poll affidavits with nine of these MPs coming from the BJP and four from Congress, according to a report released by ADR-National Election Watch on Thursday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch said the report was based on the analysis of self-sworn affidavits of all 57 MPs who were elected to Rajya Sabha this month. "Out of the 57 MPs analysed, 23 MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The report also states that nine out of 22 newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP have criminal cases against them. Out of nine newly elected MPs of the Congress, four have declared criminal cases against them in their poll affidavits.

The report said both of the newly-elected TRS MPs as well as two members elected to Rajya Sabha from RJD have declared criminal cases against them "One MP each from YSRCP, DMK, AIADMK, SP, SHS (Shiv Sena) and an Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the report said.

"6 out of 11 (55%) MPs from Uttar Pradesh, 4 out of 6 (67%) MPs from Maharashtra, 3 out of 6 (50%) MPs from Tamil Nadu, 4 out of 5 (80%) MPs from Bihar, 2 out of 2 (100%) Telangana MPs, 1 out of 4 (25%) MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 1 out of 2 (50%) MPs from Chhattisgarh, 1 out of 4 (25%) MPs from Rajasthan and 1 out of 2 (50%) MPs from Haryana have declared criminal cases against themselves," The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch stated.