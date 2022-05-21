PM Modi during his visit will have business, diplomatic and community interactions. He will interact with over 30 Japanese CEOs and also with hundreds of Indian diaspora members. The prime minister will spend one night in Tokyo and two nights in the plane travelling.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The Leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan on 24 May. The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March 2022, when PM Kishida visited India.

During the visit, PM will participate in a Business Event with Japanese business leaders and also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan.

Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden Jr. on 24 May 2022. The meeting will mark a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on 11 April 2022.

The two Leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during PM's bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments of shared interest.

Prime Minister is likely to have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia, where elections are to be held on 21 May 2022. The two Leaders are expected to review the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The last bilateral meeting between the two Prime Ministers was held virtually on 21 March 2022 followed by the signing of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on 2 April 2022.