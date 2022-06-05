22 killed as bus carrying pilgrims falls into a gorge in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Jun 05: At least 22 people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge here on Sunday. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of the bus accident in Uttarakhand is very painful. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot," the Prime Minister's Office said, quoting the prime minister.

"The prime minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," it added.

President Kovind expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

. .

"I feel pained by the sad news of the death of people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Dhami said as soon as information was received about the accident near Damta in Purola, Uttarkashi, the district administration was directed to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations.

"Officials concerned have been instructed to investigate the accident. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to their family members to bear the pain. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I inspected the ongoing rescue operation from the disaster control room. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work, and an NDRF team is reaching there soon," Dhami added.

The Himalayan shrines of Yamunotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.