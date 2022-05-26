21 year old model found dead in Kolkata apartment

A note was found near the body in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities, the police said, adding that handwriting experts will scrutinise the letter.

The model was from a northern suburb of Kolkata and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots. The modeling fraternity expressed grief over the incident.

"Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook dp, cover pic and instagram dp. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you yourself have done the same thing," model Santu Mondal posted on social media.

Popular TV soap actor Pallabi Dey was recently found dead in his rented flat in Garfa area of south Kolkata. The forensic examination report confirmed death by hanging and police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case. Police had arrested her live-in partner in connection with the incident.

(PTI)