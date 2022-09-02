His bail plea was to be heard on Friday in the metropolitan magistrate's court in Borivali but it was adjourned for Monday as the judge is on leave, Khan's lawyer Jay Yadav said.

While police have said his tweets were communal and targeted Bollywood personalities, Khan, in his bail plea moved through advocate Ashok Sarogi, has claimed his tweets were only comments on the film 'Laxmi Bomb' (released only as Laxmi) and no offence was meant.

His plea has said Khan was acting as a ''critic and/or reporter in the film industry''.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.