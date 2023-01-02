2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC rejects discharge plea of Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit

The bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik on Monday observed that there is no need for sanctions to prosecute Purohit in the bomb blast case.

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Bombay high court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit seeking discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit and six others, including BJP MP Prgaya Singh Thakur, are facing trial in the case of the blast that killed six people and left more than 100 injured in September 2008. All the accused are currently out on bail.