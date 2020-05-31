200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1

New Delhi, May 31: The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30. These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.