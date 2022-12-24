20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on sets of her show


Mumbai, Dec 24: Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station. Sharma had acted in several television serials.

Published On December 24, 2022

