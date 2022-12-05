20 wives, including minors, forced followers to sleep with him and he called himself a ‘prophet'

Media reports said that the accused married 20 women, many of whom were minors under the age of 15. He coerced them into acts of incest, child sex trafficking and paedophilic group sex.

The affidavit which was filed by Special Agent Dawn Martin said that Bateman directed three of his male followers to have sex with his daughters, one of them who is just 12 years old, while he watched.

Bateman also is accused of having sex with the wives of his male followers in the so-called Binding of Brother ritual. While he did so, other men and underage girls watched on. He is also accused of making video calls in which all his followers had to be naked and engage in group sex.

On November 1 2021, Bateman is said to have said that the Heavenly Father directed him to gift the most previous thing he possesses, his ladies virtue to three of his male followers in a group sex act. The affidavit noted that one of females was just 12 years old.

Reports said that the polygamous cult leader was apprehended by the local police on September 6 this year when he was transferring underage girls over state boundaries. He was stopped by a state trooper after it was noticed that children's fingers were moving in the gap of the rear trailer door.

His SUV included two women, two girls under the age of 15. The females aged between 11 and 14 were present in the trailer. The affidavit also says that Bateman drove two Bentleys.

His group began as an offshoot of the Fundamentalists Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints better known as the FLDS Church, which is a bigger organisation that is led by Warren Jeffs who is another convicted paedophile. Jeffs is currently serving a jail sentence in Texas for sexually abusing two girls.

According to the report, the rebel group considers itself different from the one that was run by Jeffs. This dispute the fact a photo of Jeffs was found hanging in a bedroom in one of the houses when the FBI raids took place.