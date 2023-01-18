2 mn die prematurely due to pollution

A World Bank study reveals that nearly two million people in the Indian subcontinent, which houses densely populated cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Kolkata, Lahore and Karachi, face premature death every year due to higher levels of air pollution.

New Delhi, Jan 18: According to a study paper titled 'Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia", nearly two million people in South Asia, which is also called Indian subcontinent, die due to air pollution. The study also confirms the conclusion that dozens of other studies have come up with: Most of the polluted cities in the world are situated in this part of the world.

The study shows that the region has one of the highest levels of pollutants in air. The concentration of fine particulate matter, called PM level, is one of the highest in the subcontinent. The PM level goes up to 2.5 levels which is 20 times higher than the WHO standard. This becomes even more of a disastrous issue since the whole subcontinent has a dense population.