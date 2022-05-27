"10 #terrorists including 3 from JeM & 7 from LeT terror outfits killed in 3 days in Kashmir valley. Heinous murder case of late Ambreen Bhat solved in 24 hours," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said that the two terrorists, Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib had killed the 35 year old television artist on the instructions of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander, Lateef.

Reacting to the killing of the television artist, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah had tweeted, "shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. (sic)."

"Her nephew is a young 10 year old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable's daughter injured in an attack & today this young 10 year old child. How does anyone justify these attacks," he said in another tweet.

Security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits in Jammu and Kashmir during the first five months of the year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Two Lashkar ultras, who were allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

A senior army officer earlier this month said the foreign terrorists were compelled to come out of their hideouts to conduct operations in Kashmir as the number of local ultras is coming down in the valley.