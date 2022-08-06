2 detained after poachers electrocute leopard in Madhya Pradesh

On being alerted, a dog squad from Sanjay Tiger Reserve was roped in to find the clues, and the initial probe suggested that the big cat died after stepping onto the electric wire trap laid by poachers possibly for some other animals, he said.

The poachers later dumped the carcass of the leopard in the nearby bushes, Mr Choudhary said.

"We have detained two persons in this connection and they are being questioned," he said, adding that the feline could have been around seven years old, and it appears that it died two-three days ago.

Madhya Pradesh is the home to the largest number of leopards and tigers in the country.