2 crore cash, gold coins seized from residence of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s close aide

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has accused Satyendra Jain of possessing of "disproportionate assets." Jain was involved a hawala transaction with a Kolkata based firm in 2015-16.

A money laundering case had been registered by the ED based on a FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 on the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In a statement issued then, the ED had said it issued a provisional order under the PMLA to "attach immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

The probe found that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route."

Satyendar Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.