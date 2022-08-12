2 Bangladeshis arrested for using drones at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata

An initial investigation revealed the two Bangladeshis had no permission for flying the drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle, the officer said.

"The accused were using the drone fitted with cameras from the Victoria Memorial's north gate. They were taking photographs of the memorial and its surrounding areas," the police officer said.

Notably, the Victoria Memorial Hall is close to the army's Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William.

The two Bangladeshis have been sent to police custody till August 23, the officer said.

"They have violated the Aircraft Act. Flying drones in and around the Victoria Memorial Hall is prohibited as it is a no-drone zone and also falls in the defence area. To operate any such unmanned aerial vehicle, one needs to get special permission. We are talking to them," the officer said.

The Victoria Memorial Hall, a magnificent makrana marble edifice built between 1906-1921 by Lord Curzon in memory of Queen Victoria, is a museum under the Union Ministry of Culture.