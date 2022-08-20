19 dead, 5 missing in flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic, he added.

In Mandi alone, 13 persons died and five went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said.

Bodies of eight members of a family were retrieved from the debris of their house after a four-hour-long search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police at Kashan village in Gohar development block, he added. The house collapsed in a landslide.

In a horrifying video going viral on social media, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area on Saturday. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river.

The incident was widely shared on various social media platforms. The video shows the moment a part of the railway bridge seen collapsing amid downpours.

Meanwhile, train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said.