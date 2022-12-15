18 PU students suspended over alleged love affair between Hindu girl, Muslim boy in Mangaluru

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the College management was made aware of a relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. However, when gossip about the love affair began doing the rounds during the college anniversary, a team of professors decided to inspect the mobile phones and bags of the students.

Mangaluru, Dec 15: A private PU (pre-university) college in Vittalm, Mangaluru, has reportedly suspended 18 students over an alleged love affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The College management has asked all the suspended students to appear only for the upcoming examinations which will be held in March 2023. The decision was taken after holding discussions in the presence of the parents and professors.

Upon inspection, they found a love letter in the hand of the Hindu girl. However, the Muslim boy was absent on that day. The girl was asked, as a precaution measure, to only attend examinations.

Meanwhile, as news of the girl's suspension spread, the Muslim boy appeared for classes the following day and he faced the ire of a few Hindu boys in groups who questioned him over his alleged affair with the Hindu girl.

As soon as the college management came to know about the incident, a discussion was held in the presence of parents of the Muslim boy and six other boys of the same community who had helped the alleged couple and the Hindu boys who went to question in group. The students were sent home asking them to come to the college only during the examination.

Earlier, four students of St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru were also suspended for wearing burqas while dancing to a Bollywood song at a college event. The college has said the students had 'barged on the stage during the informal' part of the event and that they had violated 'strict guidelines'.