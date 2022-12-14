18 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra

According to reports, the police are searching for more sick people who might be in hiding to avoid interrogation.

Among the deceased are Amit Ranjan, Vijendra Rai, Harendra Ram, Ramji Saha, Amit Ranjan, Sanjay Singh, Kunal Singh, Ajay Giri, Mukesh Sharma, Bharat Ram, Jaydev Singh, Manoj Ram, Mangal Rai, Nasir Hussain, Ramesh Ram, Chandra Ram, Vikki Mahto, Lallan Ram and Govind Rai.

Protesting over the incident, MLAs of the opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the assembly, blaming the ''nexus'' between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths. ''We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure,'' said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Hooch tragedy raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

ABJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran. Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar.

About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said. At least five people died and several others fell ill late Tuesday night after consuming illicit liquor in the Ishuapur Police Station area. Another BJP MP, Ravi Kishan Shukla, raised the issue of the death of young actors in gyms. Shukla demanded the setting up of a committee by the Health Ministry to look into the issue in detail.