Hyderabad, Jun 03 : A 17 year-old was gangraped in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad while she was returning home after attending a get-together at a pub.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place last Saturday. The family later told the police that they grew suspicious after noticing minor injuries on the girl's neck. When asked, the victim said some men had "misbehaved" with her while returning home after the party.

The incident occurred when the girl was leaving the pub and some of the youngsters who'd met her there reportedly approached her, offered to drop her home.

"When the car stopped at an isolated location in the darkness, the youngsters violated her one after the other," a police officer said, as reported in The Hindu.

"However, since the crime was committed in the night, the video footage could not give us details," the officer added.

The girl's father has filed a complaint and a rape case has been registered against five minors for the alleged gang rape on May 28.

On basis of a complaint from a man, a rape case has been registered against 5 minors for allegedly raping his minor daughter on May 28 in Jubliee Hills PS limits, say police. The complaint also states the girl was taken out by a few boys in a car.

The investigators registered a case under IPC Section 354 and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They then sent her for a medical examination, where she reportedly told the Bharosa centre officers about the sexual assault.

West Zone DCP Joel Davis informed that the Prima facie refers to accused also being juveniles.