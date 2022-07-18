16th round of India-China military talks constructive but fails to move forward

Corps Commander level officers of the two armies had met at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at the LAC on the Indian side on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China said the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in a constructive and forward looking manner.

Officials had a frank and in-depth exchange of views, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The statement went on to add that in the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

''The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,'' the statement said.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020, over the progress and presence of the Chinese army in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The situation even worsened when both sides clashed in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Since then, there have been talks on the disengagement from some areas, which include the North and Soth Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan, but still some friction points remain.