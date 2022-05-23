16 year old girl dies by suicide after argument with parents

The incident occurred on Saturday in Madhav Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Mankapur police station.

New Delhi, May 23: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following an argument with her parents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, and her younger sister, who was shocked to see her dead, consumed phenyl in a bid to kill herself following which she was hospitalised, police said on Sunday.

Sakshi Tiwari, who had appeared for Class 10 examination this year, had a heated argument with her parents on Saturday, after which she hanged herself from the ceiling of her house.

Later, shocked to see her dead, her younger sister Shivangi consumed phenyl, but her relatives rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, police said.

The police later recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Sakshi, in which she said she was ending her life due to the differences with her parents, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the case is on.

(PTI)