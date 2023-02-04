151 govts hacked but 3.24 lakh scams averted in India in 3 years: Govt

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 50 government websites were hacked in the year 2022-23.
New Delhi, Feb 04: The digital revolution in India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various initiatives to connect the rural areas of the country with high-speed internet networks has exponentially increased the risk of cyber attacks.
The government data clearly indicates how cyber attacks have increased in the last three years. According to the government data, 151 government websites have been hacked since 2020. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology told Rajya Sabha on Friday that a total of 59, 42 and 50 websites of the Central Government Ministries/Departments and State Governments were hacked during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.