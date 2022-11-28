15 priests booked after mob led by Latin Catholic Church halt construction at Vizhinjam port

The protesters attempted to block a vehicle by smashing police jeeps. Two police officers suffered injuries while one was sent to a hospital. Reports said that the protesters stopped cars on Saturday carrying supplies and equipment to the Vizhinjam project. The protest turn violent after a handful of project supporters opposed the happenings.

On Sunday charges were filed against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including Archbishop Thomas J Netto, Fr. Christudas, Fr. Eugine Perera, and Lawrence Gulas.

The construction on the seaport being developed by the Adani Group restarted following a decision of the court. "It's been 102 days since the work has been halted here due to the protests. We approached the state High Court, which gave us a favourable ruling. The court had asked us to restart the work but this is the situation today also. Now, let the court take a decision," a spokesperson of the company told news agency PTI.

The protesters mainly led by Catholic priests, erected a shelter blocking its entrance and claimed that the development of the port had deprived them of their livelihoods. On August 29 the Kerala high Court ruled that the work at the port cannot be suspended and that any concerns about the project may be lodged at the proper forums.

Protests against the Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose port in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala have been on for sometime with the Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram taking the lead. The fishermen under its leadership has been making several demands.

The main demand is that the 7,525 crore project be halted as it impacts the environment. They have also demanded that an analysis be conducted before the project can go through.