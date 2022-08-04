1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Govt

The committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would "compromise quality", exceed the LBSNAA's capacity and lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the government of India, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Mussoorie-based LAl Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administrtaion (LBSNAA) is the country's premier training institutes for the civil servants. "As on 01.01.2022, there are 1,472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various states," the minister said.

"Occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres," he said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination for filing up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year.

As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, the minister said. Further, to fill up vacancies in promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by UPSC with the state governments, he added.