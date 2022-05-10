137 colleges in Himachal Pradesh to come under Sardar Patel University

The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday gave its nod to determine the jurisdiction of the newly opened Sardar Patel University in Mandi and Himachal Pradesh University Shimla, an official spokesperson said.

As many as 137 colleges from Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu district will come under the jurisdiction of SPU, Mandi, whereas 165 colleges of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts would fall under the jurisdiction of HPU, he said.

The cabinet also decided to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Ayush Department, he said.

At least of these posts will be filled through direct recruitment, and remaining on the basis of batches, he added.

The government has also decided to fill 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in the Ayush department on contract basis, the spokesperson said.

Out of these, 52 posts will be filled through direct recruitment and remaining 48 on batch basis, he said.

The cabinet also decided to increase the financial assistance being provided to the Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans from existing Rs 500 to Rs 700 per cow per month, he added.

(PTI)