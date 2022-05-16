11 MLAs in Tripura to take oath as cabinet ministers today at Raj Bhawan

New Delhi, May 16: Altogether eleven MLAs - nine from the BJP and two from the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) party - will take oath as the cabinet ministers of Tripura on Monday.
All the ministers of the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet, barring Mevar Kumar Jamatia of IPFT, found a place in the new cabinet, an official said. Notably, a rift between Jamatia, the minister for Tribal Welfare in the Biplab Kumar Deb government, and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura supremo NC Debbarma came to the fore recently.