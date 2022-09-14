The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.

President Draupadi Murmu expressed her condolence on Twitter. She wrote, "The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured."

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, mourned the loss of lives in the accident. He tweeted, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased."

He also directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured.